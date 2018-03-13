SOUTH BEND — Drue Tranquill is inching closer to the line of scrimmage and, he believes, the NFL simultaneously.
Notre Dame's fifth-year senior has played under three defensive coordinators in three seasons, and now he's switching to his third position in that span. Every move has taken him closer to the action, from strong safety to rover — a hybrid linebacker/safety role introduced during former coordinator Mike Elko's one-year stint in South Bend — and now from rover to buck linebacker where he'll be an every-down player alongside mike linebacker Te'von Coney.
Tranquill, a two-time captain, was refreshingly candid when discussing his latest transition: He wants to improve his chances at a professional career.
"I think when I really looked at it, in terms of pursuing my dream of the NFL, the position I was going to play and be recruited at in the NFL I hadn't really played here at Notre Dame," he said. "So with (defensive coordinator Clark) Lea and his leadership and just the ability to play underneath him and just his knowledge of the game, I felt to come back and play that position — weakside linebacker — and to get to develop another year under him was going to be huge for my game and huge in terms of my development."
To be clear, Tranquill's move is a mutual decision. As he considered whether to return to Notre Dame for his fifth year, Tranquill said head coach Brian Kelly and Lea used the idea of switching to buck as a recruiting pitch.
With two previous ACL injuries on his record, an engineering degree already in hand and a wedding set for this summer, it's easy to see why Tranquill pondered a crack at the NFL, though likely as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent. A close connection to Lea, Tranquill's position coach last season, and genuine love for his school were the other major factors that pulled him back for one last go-around.
"I knew in my mind, I was like I need development at that position," Tranquill said. "And so I think it was kind of a general understanding that they had gotten feedback from NFL teams, I had obviously gotten feedback from NFL teams and we all understood this is what I needed to develop at."
As a safety in 2016, Tranquill's 79 tackles ranked second on the team.
Then Elko came along, and his rover position accentuated the strengths of Tranquill, who was sometimes a liability in pass coverage but excelled in run support. Tranquill shined in Elko's scheme, upping his numbers to 85 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, to go with an interception, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 2017.
Tranquill, now up to 233 pounds, will be taking on blockers and ballcarriers head-on more than ever before at buck. He admits he hasn't made as much progress as he'd like at the new spot, but there's plenty of time before the Irish kick off the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Michigan.
"You really have to be able to expand your vision and see multiple things happening at once," he said. "Be able to read your key in the pass game but also see pullers and adjust on the fly. Obviously, being an engineer and seeing things more through tunnel vision, it's going to be a challenge in terms of being able to expand my vision and see those under-keys, but it's something I think is really going to benefit my game."
