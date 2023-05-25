GREENSBURG – Thanks to the generosity of donors, the Decatur County Community Foundation was able to award $100,000 in large grants in the first cycle of the year.
The large grant recipients are:
Lifeline Wesleyan Church for Hands of Hope Food Pantry equipment;
- Sardinia Baptist Church for playground equipment;
- Decatur County Court Services for expenses associated with Wellness Court;
- Youth to Yellowstone for scholarships for attendees and new tents;
- Kids Discovery Factory for a dedicated vehicle for its Mobile School Outreach program;
- Greensburg Youth Football for upgrades associated with player safety;
- Decatur Co. Community Schools to defray the cost of Intentional Neuroplasticity;
- Decatur County Tiger Sharks for the Building Confident Youth through Swimming program; and,
- Main Street Greensburg for the Farmers Market/Kid Coupons/ SNAP, WIC matching program.
The Foundation also thanks those who serve on the Large Grants Committee for taking the time to review the applications and complete site visits.
The second grant cycle is already in process, and letters of intent for the third cycle are due Friday, September 8.
Information provided
