Name High School College
Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack Pendleton Heights St. Joseph Coll.
Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg Avon Valparaiso U.
Lisa (Winter) Finn Huntington North Valparaiso U.
Mackenzie (Curless) Graft Martinsville Purdue Univ.
Rainey (Alting) Jones Delphi Indiana Univ.
Lindsay (Winkler) Justus Lapel Miami (OH)
Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis Roncalli Western Michigan
Rachael (Honegger) Killinger Lafayette Jeff Indiana Univ.
Jill (Morton) McFarling North Decatur Louisville
Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight Gary West Southern Illinois
Janette (Jaques) Meyer Lafayette Jeff Univ. of Dayton
Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher Valparaiso Valparaiso U.
Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin Austin St. Louis U.
Nicole (McDaniel) Powell Princeton U. of Southern Ind.
Lauren Rice Peru Duke
Jamie (Stewart) Russell Rushville Miami (OH)
Jaymee Wappes East Noble Bowling Green State
Rachel (Garner) Young Alexandria Bellarmine U.
