Name High School College

Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack Pendleton Heights St. Joseph Coll.

Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg Avon Valparaiso U.

Lisa (Winter) Finn Huntington North Valparaiso U.

Mackenzie (Curless) Graft Martinsville Purdue Univ.

Rainey (Alting) Jones Delphi Indiana Univ.

Lindsay (Winkler) Justus Lapel Miami (OH)

Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis Roncalli Western Michigan

Rachael (Honegger) Killinger Lafayette Jeff Indiana Univ.

Jill (Morton) McFarling North Decatur Louisville

Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight Gary West Southern Illinois

Janette (Jaques) Meyer Lafayette Jeff Univ. of Dayton

Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher Valparaiso Valparaiso U.

Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin Austin St. Louis U.

Nicole (McDaniel) Powell Princeton U. of Southern Ind.

Lauren Rice Peru Duke

Jamie (Stewart) Russell Rushville Miami (OH)

Jaymee Wappes East Noble Bowling Green State

Rachel (Garner) Young Alexandria Bellarmine U.

