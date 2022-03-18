GREENSBURG - A local veteran received a prestigious award for completing his 50th year as a Past Master with the Free Masons.
Peters is 94 years old and was receiving speeding tickets until recently, according to his daughter Deb Peters Lawson. She recounted a story about her daughter Kate being in the car once when Peters was pulled over for speeding. According to the story, Kate began to cry and the police officer finally consoled her by saying, "You don't need to cry, I'm not going to give your grandpa a ticket." Lawson said after that, her father would tell Kate she ought to ride with him when he left the house because he might need her to cry again.
Another time, Kate lost a tooth which she placed under her pillow before bed. The next morning, she proudly showed a twenty dollar bill to her parents and grandparents. Peters said, "The tooth fairy needs to turn a light on before he takes a bill out of the billfold!"
Peters served as a sergeant in the Army in the engineers construction company in both the Korean War and WWII. His wife Nola was the sibling of a man Peters had served with, which is how the couple met. The two married and had children. Nola owned and operated Merle Norman in Greensburg and John began buying and selling farm equipment.
Peters joined the F.&M. about 70 years ago and became a Past Master 50 years ago. He said that the masons taught him the Golden Rule: to treat everyone the way you'd like to be treated.
"Their standards are different," Peters said. "They take a positive approach and love everyone. The lodge is about as close as you can get to a church- it's not just a social organization."
Lawson said growing up, she only knew that her father had to go to meetings with the masons. Beyond that, she knew very little.
"We went to the ceremony where he was sworn in as a Master Mason," Lawson said. "Other than that, we just knew that was a part of who he was. He's funny and caring and quick-witted. He always said the masons helped shape him but I think he helped shape them. That's just who he is. The masons are an extension of him."
Peters was awarded the distinction by the New Point Masonic Lodge's secretary Don Schilling. Schilling said this is the only the second award of this magnitude that he's seen presented. The rare recognition is important to the local lodge. When asked what it means to Peters, he said, "It means I'm old!"
"People always say you have to teach kids respect," Lawson said. "And I always say, 'No you model respect.' That's how my father taught us."
