GREENSBURG – The 2023 DecCo Summer Concert Series kicked off Saturday with vocalist/guitarist Matt Schuerman opening for Beatles tribute band “Hard Day’s Night” at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater in Greensburg.
With sunny skies and warm breezes, it was the perfect setting for a moderately sized gathering of outdoor music lovers to listen to ‘80s and ‘90s music performed by a truly exceptional master guitarist and vocalist and, perhaps, one of the world’s best Beatles tribute bands.
Lead guitarist of the band 650 North gone-solo, Schuerman’s selection of music ranged from standards of early rock and roll, to ‘80s band Tears for Fears with a little bit of U2 thrown in for good measure.
Jamming a nearly a 40-minute set into a 30-minute timeslot, Schuerman wasted little time chatting up the audience as he deftly hammered, strummed and picked his way through a selection of music that brought back memories of flipped collars, leather jackets and the early days of MTV.
What was most phenomenal about Schuerman’s performance was his attention to the most memorable melodic lines of each tune and his perfect on-key vocal delivery of each, never missing pitch with an unbelievable vocal range that spans nearly three octaves.
Schuerman shares a stage with fellow guitarist/vocalist Rachel Holt from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the summer festival in Osgood, and a trip there down Hwy 421 on June 10 might be the best opportunity for truly excellent early summer entertainment.
The main event for the evening was the Minneapolis, Minnesota based Hard Day’s Night, who stole the evening with a performance that was a spot-on; their vocals and harmonies were nearly identical to recordings of the four lads from Liverpool.
Dressing the part in both clothing and hair, the quartet played for nearly 90 minutes, making their way through several of The Beatles’ best songs.
To close one’s eyes and listen to “Hard Day’s Night” as they performed was a thrilling chance to take a trip back to The Beatles’ hey-day of the ‘60s and early ‘70s.
Attendance was free for the public, as it will be for the rest of the series, which features six more local bands and artists.
