GREENSBURG - In celebration of the Greensburg and Decatur County bicentennial, Tree County Players hosted pianist Steve Heck for a concert Tuesday evening. The event was part of the Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series.
The free event drew a large crowd at the 634 West Main Street location. The full parking lot spilled into the nearby Needlers grocery store.
Heck is a 1971 Greensburg High School graduate and has been a music professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston since 1991. Heck enjoys performing in Boston piano bars when he is not teaching. He has performed with The Byrds, Richie Havens, Peter Yarrow, The Allman Brothers and Joe Henderson.
Heck's recent album, "Midwest Memories" was available for purchase at the building's entrance for $15. The album featured exclusively original songs inspired by Heck's midwestern upbringing.
In celebration of the city and county's bicentennial, Decatur County and Greensburg continue to promote local events lauding the success of Decatur County natives.
Take a look at the upcoming celebrations!
Long-time local State Representative and community advocate, the lecture series is named in honor of Cleo Duncan. In the near future, Larry Rueff will discuss the history of railroads in Decatur County at 7 p.m. on March 31 at the First Christian Church Family Life Center. At 11 a.m. on April 9, Ray Boomhower of the Decatur County Historical Society will give a lecture on Ernie Pyle at the Greensburg Public Library.
The “Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series” kicked off with Greensburg-native Steve Heck for a piano concert last week. Upcoming events in this series include a Memorial Day concert May 30 at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater featuring Tom Daughtry Symphony Orchestra. The next event after that is June 5 in the same location featuring Circle City Sound (Barbershop Chorus) at 2 p.m.
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg Schools band director whose over 200 original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
The "Fred Craig" film series will take place at Wolf Theatres in honor of Craig's film success over the years and ties to Decatur County. The first of these films is 7 p.m. on March 26 featuring the 1935 film, "The Hoosier Schoolmaster." At 2 p.m. on April 22, "An American Tail, a Don Bluth & Fred Craig Classic" will be shown. "An American Tail" is the first in the animated series featuring famous fictional mouse, Fievel.
The next event outside of these categories is the Bicentennial Pageant on April 16 at Greensburg High School. After that, the honoring of Decatur County's Top 200 athletes will take place on April 23 at Greensburg High School.
The events are sponsored by Decatur County Greensburg Library, the Greensburg Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Greensburg, the City of Greensburg, the Family YMCA, the Decatur County Historical Society, the Decatur County Community Foundation, the Arts and Cultural Council, and even the local Girl Scout troops.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations or to make a contribution to the celebration, email John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.