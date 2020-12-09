FRANKLIN COUNTY - Two adult males died early Wednesday in a mobile home fire in rural Franklin County, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal said.
The call to the home at 4281 Riley Pike outside of Brookville came in at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. A third adult male, 39, reported he awoke to smoke in the mobile home and fire on the exterior porch of the home. He was able to escape with minor abrasions and smoke inhalation and was treated and released on the scene.
When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators were able to survey the home and determine the only source of heat was a wood-burning stove. The victims, 57 and 50, were found during a search of the debris.
Relatives of the residents have been notified and provided DNA samples to help provide positive identification. Final identification is pending from the Franklin County Coroner.
No foul play is expected, and the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.