Standing at a neighbors garage sale deciding which pieces of pottery to buy, I glanced up to see a beautiful oak tool chest.
I had seen these around, but never paid much attention to them as they are not really my thing. But, Father’s Day was right around the corner and it looked like something my husband could use, so I ask the man holding the sale, “Would you like to sell the tool box? My husband is a wood craftsman and he would love it.”
He smiled and said, “It should go to him.”
Ten minutes later, I was in my truck and on down the road, still not fully grasping that I had just purchased a 1930s Gerstner tool chest for $50!
When Harry Gerstner left high school at the age of 17, he found a job as a woodworking apprentice in his home town of Dayton, Ohio for six cents an hour. In 1901, he completed his apprenticeship and was given the top wage paid to a journeyman woodworker in the Dayton area, 10 cents an hour. In addition, he was also given a bonus of $100.
For the next few years young Harry worked days in the factory and spent his evenings at his hobby, designing wooden tool chests. When his first chest was completed, a friend admired the quality of his design, so Harry built him one. Seeing his tool chest at work several of his co-workers wanted one. So he built another and another and another. Realizing the demand for quality tool chests, Harry took his $100 bonus and a “saw-table” made from old washing machine parts and in 1906 he opened H. Gerstner & Sons.
Gerstner’s basic concept of “A place for everything and everything in its place” found favor with journeymen who were seeking ways to organize their precision tools. It is important to note that as the popularity of their product grew a number of copy-cat tool chests appeared. Each Gerstner will be marked with the factory seal, but if it is not be present you will easily be able to tell the difference in the quality construction of a true Gerstner and one of the lesser imitations on the market.
Chests from the company were originally made of golden oak, but newer models will also be found in cherry, maple and walnut. In recent years, they have also built jewelry boxes, fly tying chests and humidors. With all of their products, each individual drawer is designated to a specific slot in the chest. It is then sanded and assembled by hand. Many of these drawers will be lined with their trademark green felt and the top of the box will hold a mirror which was added to aid machinists in removing metal filings from their eyes.
Now operated by the fourth generation of the Gerstner family, their factory remains at the location they opened in 1913. Of the almost two dozen companies that were producing wooden chests at the end of World War I, they are the last one to remain in operation.
In addition to manufacturing, the Gerstner factory offers restoration of their old tool chests. Having a chest restored can be quite expensive with the current charge for a complete overhaul set at $2,000. If you like a good DIY project there are a number of U-tube instructional videos available that will lead you through the step-by -step process, and the company offers a full line of replacement hardware.
Their most popular style remains the 2610 Journeyman’s Chest which was first issued in 1930. It is in their current online catalog for $1,895. Also offered again this year is the Wright Flyer Chest in golden oak. This is a reproduction of the 1930s Gerstner chest once owned by Orville Wright. For the full line of Gerstner Chests for 2020 check online at https://www.gerstnerusa.com
Gerstner’s are owned worldwide by craftsmen who value their tools and take pride in their work. If you have one, cherish it and pass it on.
Until next time, Linda
