GREENSBURG – U.S. Senator Mike Braun held an informal roundtable meeting with Decatur County community leaders Wednesday morning at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
According to DCMH CEO Rex McKinney, the hospital was pleased to host the community conversation.
“The health and safety of our community has been, and continues to be, our utmost priority. We were glad Senator Braun could spend time with us to share his insights at this historic and unprecedented time,” said McKinney.
Senator Braun also voiced his appreciation to the hospital for hosting his local appearance.
“I’d like to thank Decatur County Memorial Hospital for hosting my roundtable with local community leaders to discuss getting small rural business back up and running, my SAVE Act to ensure Americans are confident that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and other issues important to Decatur County,” said Braun.
The Senator recently introduced bipartisan legislation to maintain critical safeguards to help assure the public that a potential COVID-19 vaccine that receives emergency use authorization is safe and effective. The Safe Authorization for Vaccines during Emergencies (SAVE) Act also aims to improve public confidence in a potential COVID-19 vaccine by increasing the transparency of the vaccine approval process.
In addition, as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Braun was part of a bipartisan group of Senators who earlier this summer authored the “Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020,” making it easier for farmers and forest managers to make money from reducing greenhouse gases on their land.
Senator Braun is also a committee member of the Senate’s Budget Committee, Environment & Public Works Committee, Health, Education & Pensions Committee and the Special Committee on Aging. Constituents with concerns are encouraged to contact their Senator through his website contact form.
Information provided
