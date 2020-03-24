Few things enhance a home like a beautiful piece of antique furniture. Yet, many fine pieces of wood have met their demise from improper care.
The simple act of turning on your furnace or air-conditioning may be one of the most harmful things you can do to your furniture. The fluctuation in relative humidity created by central heat can take years off the life of your fine antiques if left unchecked. Wood responds to relative humidity by expanding and contracting as it tries to maintain a balance with its environment. During the dry winter months, wood tends to shrink; during the summer it expands. It is not the rapid changes during the course of a day that cause the most damage, but the long-term seasonal fluctuations that are the culprit.
The use of a humidifier in the winter and a dehumidifier in the summer will help balance the humidity level in your home and protect your furniture from loose joints, drawers that stick, and the growth of mold that can lead to rot and insect infestation. It is also a good idea to keep fresh air circulating to help maintain a constant room temperature, and remember to turn down your thermostat before going to bed.
We are all aware of the damage done to our skin by exposure to the sun, but did you know that it is just as damaging to your furniture? Both direct and diffused light can turn the finish of a beautiful piece of wood yellow. It can also cause fading of the finish, leaving a “ghost” where a book or lamp has sat on the surface. This can be easily avoided by having a UV filtering film applied to your windows, or using heavy drapes that can be drawn during peek sunlight hours. Rotate your wood furniture on a regular basis, but beware of putting it near a fireplace or heating vent.
Many a well meaning housewife has literally “cleaned her furniture to death.” Regular dusting with a dry soft cloth is all your furniture needs. Use a lint free cloth and dampen it slightly to avoid scratching. There is a long-standing myth that wood needs to be treated with oil to prevent drying. Not true! Applying oil to your furniture will degrade the finish over a period of time. If you do choose to oil your furniture limit it to once every three months and use a citrus based oil. Avoid aerosol sprays, as they contain silicone which can harm the wood. Furniture can safely be waxed once a year with a high grade paste wax.
The number one cause of damage to antique furniture is the rough handling it receives when it is moved. You may have noticed that many of your heavier pieces of furniture have wood or porcelain casters. These are to use for minor adjustments in the placement of your furniture. They were never meant to be used to move your furniture from one side of the room to the other. Take heed! If you roll a top heavy piece of furniture for much distance you will most likely snap a leg or at the very least loosen it. Light weight, collapsible furniture dollies can be purchased for under $20 and “gliders” for only a few dollars.
Just think of your antique furniture as though it were your sweet old Granny. Never let her get too hot or too cold, move her with the gentlest of care, and never leave her sitting to close to the fireplace!
Until next time, Linda
