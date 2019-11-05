INDIANAPOLIS – It may be one of the most common gifts a man gives to his son. Perhaps it is not even so much a gift as a rite of passage, a way of saying, “Now, you are a man.”
I remember when my husband gave our son his first pocket knife on his 12th birthday.
“This Case knife was carried by my dad, and I have carried it for many years” he told him. “Now, it is time for it to be passed to you.” Then, as dads do, he added, “Carry it. Use it. And remember, above all else, to be very careful.”
It was definitely one of those “Kodak moments.”
Minutes later we had another moment to remember when we all rushed to the emergency room where Sean got five stitches on his hand!
Owning a Case knife has been an American tradition since 1889. Founded by William Russell Case in Little Valley, New York, the company was originally named Case Brothers Cutlery Company.
In 1902, management of the family business was passed to William’s son, J. Russell Case, who relocated the factory to its present location, Bradford, Pennsylvania, and the company name was changed to “W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company.”
Throughout their long history, the Case family has led the way in pioneering new materials and design in the knife industry. With blades stamped from heat treated domestic steel, they are made to last for decades. Their handcrafted handles have been made from a variety of beautiful materials including Brazilian cattle bone, buffalo horn, ivory, and exotic hardwoods.
Durability has become a given with knives from Case, who back their products with a limited warranty that protects against defects in the workmanship and materials over the life of the product.
Establishing themselves as a part of U.S. history, Case has been making knives for our men and women in uniform since World War I. Two of the more collectible are the model #00334 made for the United States Marine Corps and the V-42 combat knife.
In 1965, Case manufactured the first knife to be used in outer space by astronauts John Young and Gus Grissom, and at least 15 U.S. presidents have been known to carry a Case including Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was an avid collector.
Styles have stayed consistent through the years. Two of the most enduring are the Cheetah and the Trapper.
Variations of the Cheetah, with its locking clip and swing guard, were produced from 1896-1982, all of which are of interest to collectors.
The Trapper, a jack knife with two blades that open from the same handle, has been manufactured by Case since the 1920s. Case currently lists over 100 variations on this American classic.
The Hobo, first produced in 1902, is unique in that the handle splits apart revealing a separate knife, fork, spoon and bottle opener. Case produced two variations of the Hobo from 1902-1940 with different utensils. In 1983, a fourth version was released and remains a top seller to this day.
The Slim Lock (73L), first issued in 2005, is one of the more popular of the newer Case knives. This pattern is not only one of the most innovative Case designs, but also a fitting tribute to the legacy of their founder, John Russell Case. Each knife carries a unique JRC (John Russell Case) stamp and is a liner lock.
There’s good news and bad news when it comes to identifying your Case.
The good news is that all knives are clearly marked with the company name on the tang of the master blade. The bad news is there have been dozens of different marks used through the years.
There is a great Web site at www.allaboutpocketknives.com that can get you started on your research, or for more in-depth information pick up a copy of Steve Peiffer’s Case Knives Identification and Price Guide.
Until next time, Linda
