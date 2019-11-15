HOLTON – At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Department investigated a two vehicle crash near Holton that resulted in the death of a Columbus woman.
The initial investigation indicated that a black 2014 Buick Verano driven by Marion W. T. Harding, 21, Holton, was northbound on Michigan Road at U.S. 50. Harding’s vehicle failed to yield to a red 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Craig A. Schneckenberger, 62, Columbus, that was westbound on U.S. 50. Harding’s vehicle entered U.S. 50 into the path of Schneckenberger’s vehicle. Schneckenberger’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Harding’s vehicle. Both vehicles left the roadway before coming to rest.
Harding, along with a front seat passenger in his vehicle, Minor W. Adams, 77, were both transported by air ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 16-year-old backseat passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Schneckenberger was airlifted to Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries. A front seat passenger in Schneckenberger’s vehicle, Sally Schneckenberger, 61, Columbus, was transported by ambulance to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison where she then passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Sgt. Herbert Houseworth, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, along with Troopers Andrew Garrett and Matthew Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Department were assisted at the scene by the Osgood Police Department, Ripley County EMS, Sunman Rescue 20, Jennings County EMS, Versailles Fire Department, Holton Fire Department, Air Methods, Stat Flight, and IU Health Medical helicopters.
Information provided by ISP
