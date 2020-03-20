FRANKLIN COUNTY - A search was underway Friday after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a road near the town of Laurel early March 20, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement news release.
At about 5 a.m., Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness who reported seeing headlights off the road and hearing calls for help coming from an area near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads.
Responding authorities discovered the bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.
An initial search located one vehicle, and a second vehicle was located a short time later.
At this time, responders have recovered four deceased victims and believe two individuals are still missing. The search is still underway, and updates will be provided when available.
The victims’ identities are being withheld at this time pending family notification.
Agencies assisting at the scene are Indiana Conservation Officers, Franklin County Fire Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police and Fire, Metamora Police and Fire and Franklin County EMS.
