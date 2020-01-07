INDIANAPOLIS – The new year is here and what better time to refresh you home, and your spirit, than by giving your surroundings a “facelift”? Not a complete make-over, but a reset and refresh!
If you are like me, you find these cold winter days the perfect time for indoor projects.
Where do you start?
Here are some tips for what’s in IN and what’s OUT for 2020.
Have you had your fill of 50 Shades of Gray? Good, so have the major designers who tell us that in the year ahead it will be vanishing from the showrooms and magazines covers that it has monopolized for the past decade. Monochromatic living areas with everything done in grey and white will be giving way to more colorful designs in rich shades of greens, purples and (my personal favorite) Pantone’s “Color of the Year,” Classic Blue.
White furniture is still with us, but it will take the form of accent pieces. You will also see smoother finishes with less of the harsh “distressing” we have seen in the past.
One form of “all white” that will remain strong in 2020 is vintage ironstone. The aesthetic appeal and elegant lines of this pure white pottery make it the perfect compliment for the bright color pallets of the new year.
Art is in! You need not be a student of Picasso or Renoir to dabble in art for your home. Art for 2020 has gone from formal to fun, as evidenced by the trend for adding a cluster of paintings to your kitchen walls or bathrooms. Black and white photography and chalk sketches will also be popular, as will busts and statues. If you have never ventured in to purchasing art, this is a great time to start. Can’t afford to shop at art auctions and galleries? Check out local venues featuring the work of area artists. Here you will find beautiful, affordable art while supporting small business!
The cold, sharp lines of Industrial furnishings will still be with us this year, but they will be softened with a mix of curved silhouettes and elements of traditional design. We will also see a resurgence in the use of wicker and rattan, not only for the porch but peppered in with upholstered pieces in living rooms and bedrooms.
Now that you finally have all of your walls stripped of paper and every room in a nice subtle monochromatic tone, get the ladders and pans back out because wall coverings have returned! In this incarnation you will find wallpaper used on an accent wall in large bold prints, or with smaller designs in guest baths and foyers. You will also see ceilings enhanced with wall coverings.
Those of you with a green thumb will be glad to hear that silk plants are out and real plants are in. Large potted plants, topiaries and cluster of hanging plants will bring a touch of nature inside for the new year and we will see some creative uses for the trellis.
From the delicacy of Chintz to the new line of Waverly bold floral patterns, garden prints will dominate the rooms of 2020. Also watch for raised texture fabrics and large-scale scarf motifs in light weight cotton or linen.
One trend that started to resurface last year will continue to grow in the year ahead is the mixing of old and new furnishings. Room designs will once again find a place for your mom’s drop front secretary or Grandma’s step-back cupboard as we return to an appreciation for patina and age.
New year, new ideas and a chance to exercise your creativity in 2020. What are you waiting for? Go for it!
Until next time, Linda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.