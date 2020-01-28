INDIANAPOLIS - There it is, setting on a table right in front of you, that Pyrex nesting bowl that you have looked for to complete your set. Your hearts pounds in your chest, your palms become slightly sweaty and the smile on your face is undeniably one of sheer joy. Then you pick it up and the inside is ringed with scuff marks. You start to set it back, but that $2 price tag calls to you: "Take me home"! Do you buy it and hope you can clean it?
There are lots of good deals out there if you are willing to take a gamble. While not everything can be restored to its former glory, there are some simply solutions that might might make it worth a try.
Vintage Pyrex and Fire King are topping the list of collectibles again this year. Sadly, many of these utilitarian pieces are a bit the worse for wear. Before you try any abrasive approach to cleaning them, try a sponge with warm soapy water. If that fails, then try these ideas.
The white inside of colored Pyrex was made to withstand abrasion and as such be cleaned with a light scouring pad and Soft Scrub soap, with moderate success. For crud and stains on the outside colored part of your bowls and baking dishes, experts recommend a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Always, let me repeat that, always exercise caution by trying any cleaning formula on a small inconspicuous area first.
Vintage brass is back with a passion! From candle sticks and bookends to animal figures and chargers large enough to use as a table top. There are many commercial products for cleaning brass, but you may need no further than the kitchen cabinet for a great do it yourself cleaner. Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in one-half cup of vinegar and then enough flour to form a paste. Rub it onto the brass, leave it set for 10 minutes, and then rinse and polish. Not everything that looks like brass is actually brass, so you will want to test your piece first. The easiest way to do this is with a magnet. If it sticks it is brass plated and not solid brass.
Vintage rhinestone jewelry is a common find at flea markets and estate sales, but it often has been subjected to years of neglect. To restore the sparkle to decades old necklaces, broaches, earrings and rings with stones (that are pronged), gently spray them with a can of compressed air between the metal and the stones. This will loosen most of the dirt which can then be wiped away with a soft cloth. If this is not getting all of the dirt, take a cotton swab dipped in a touch of rubbing alcohol and clean the effected areas, then dry immediately with a soft cloth. For stones that are glued, try using an old, very soft tooth brush dipped in a touch of soapy water. Exercise caution as too much water may loosen the stones.
The casual colorful look of Boho Chic lends itself well to vintage collecting and a must in this genre of decor is the fringed scarf. Wash your scarves by hand in a basin of mild detergent and cool water. Submerge the scarf fully and let it set for 10-15 minutes. Don't scrub!. Rinse away the soap by holding under cool tap water and squeezing gently till the water runs clear. Gently squeeze the excess water from the scarf and roll it up in a bath towel. Then, remove the scarf and lay on flat surface to finish drying.
Glassware is making a comeback, especially those brilliant colored pieces from the 1970s and 1980s. The problem with glass this age is it is frequently clouded. There are several possible solutions. Fill the item with warm water and drop in a denture tablet to soak overnight. Coat the glass with petroleum jelly and let set for 4-5 days, or soak overnight in a 50/50 solution of vinegar and water.
Until next time, Linda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.