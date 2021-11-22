ST. PAUL - A rural Decatur County fire chief was arrested over the weekend following multiple gunshots being fired in St. Paul.
According to a news release provided by Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, his department was contacted Sunday, November 21, and responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired at 303 E. Water Street, St. Paul, in western Decatur County.
As a result of the investigation, Adams Township Fire Chief Craig Jones was arrested and faces preliminary charges of four counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm, all Level 5 felonies.
The release notes that as is the case with all suspects, Jones is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Agencies responding to the incident included the Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and Greensburg Fire Department.
No additional information on this incident had been released as of press time.
