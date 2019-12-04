VERNON – Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police along with deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle fatal crash involving a school bus on Ind. 7 at Ind. 3 near Vernon.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a 2016 International School Bus, owned by the Jennings County School Corporation and driven by Robert J. Ringer, 72, North Vernon, was southbound on Ind. 7. A 2013 Chevrolet truck driven by Harry T. Palmer, 48, North Vernon, was northbound on Ind. 7.
Palmer attempted to turn southbound onto Ind. 3 in front of the bus. The bus struck the passenger side of Palmer’s vehicle.
The bus came to stop in the middle of Ind. 7. Palmer’s vehicle came to rest just off the roadway.
Ringer was not injured in the crash. A passenger on the bus, Mary Boyd, 74, North Vernon, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Palmer and a passenger in his vehicle, Steven P. Graham, 44, North Vernon, where both transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Boyd was a bus aide that road on the bus route to monitor the students. She had been employed with the Jennings County School Corporation as an aide for approximately 10 years.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, Jennings County EMS, Vernon Fire Department, the Jennings County Coroner’s Office, and the Jennings County School Corporation.
Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.