GREENSBURG - Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nate Harter has announced that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will be the keynote speaker at the Decatur County GOP 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner.
The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held April 24, starting with a social hour at 6 p.m. and program beginning at 7 p.m.
“I cannot be more pleased to have such a distinguished guest visit southeastern Indiana to see the best of Hoosier hospitality," Harter said. "Indiana’s grassroots Republican Party is stronger than ever, and I am so excited to convene what we expect to be the largest Lincoln Day Dinner in Indiana right in Greensburg. We invite Republicans from across Indiana, western Ohio and northern Kentucky to join us at this family-friendly event.”
"We have intentionally built an event that will appeal to all ages and socio-economic backgrounds by providing childcare for attendees and multiple price points, so that access to our elected officials is open to all Republicans, regardless of wealth. We expect that having a dynamic conservative speaker such as Senator Cruz will attract at least a thousand people, and adding a catered meal and dinner music will only add to the evening’s enjoyment," Harter continued.
Lincoln Day Dinners are annual Republican Party fundraisers held in counties across America.
This year, Decatur County’s will be held in the county seat of Greensburg.
Individual tickets for dinner, tables of eight and VIP status are available now at https://bit.ly/2H5wyES.
Ongoing information regarding the event can be found on the Decatur County Republican Party Facebook Page.
Limited sponsorships to reach the approximately 1,000 attendees are available and inquiries may be made to decaturcountygoppress@gmail.com.
