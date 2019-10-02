SEYMOUR -- Southern Indiana Center for the Arts (SICA), 2001 N. Ewing Street, Seymour, is pleased to announce its October exhibit, Mellencamp: Three Generations of Art, which will feature works from John, Marilyn and Speck Mellencamp.
The paintings will remain on display through Nov. 2.
This exhibit is sponsored by JCB and will feature many newer works from John including his striking mixed media mirrors from the Millican and Vickery collections. Also, featured will be more paintings from Marilyn, John's mother who painted at SICA as a part of the Wednesday group which still meets at the center to this date. Rounding out this great family show will be the work of Speck Mellencamp, who graduated from Rhode Island School of Design earlier this year.
"We are thrilled to have this talented family of artists featured here at SICA. John's generosity has provided SICA with the opportunity to reach so many people with Art in this region. To have a show of this caliber at our center is another example of John's passion for art in the area. We will be hosting a special members only reception from 6:30-8:30p.m. on Thursday, October 10,” said Executive Director Sean Hildreth. This event will be for SICA members only and reservations will be required in advance.
While John is known for his music, he is also an accomplished painter, who showed interest at an early age.Marilyn would be working at her easel while her young children were playing and chasing through the house, she told the Indianapolis Star in a 1993 interview. They would roar by, except one. “John would stop - at least 30 seconds - and look up at what I was painting."
John took up painting in 1988, studying portraiture with Jan Royce of Indianapolis and later with David Leffel at the Art Students League in New York City. Marylin and Speck also studied with Leffel.
John started with Impressionism, but, soon found his own style.
His greatest influence is Max Beckmann - the Bob Dylan of painting, Mellencamp has been quoted as saying of the German expressionist. Another influence is Robert Rauschenberg. John and Rauschenberg will have a show at ACA Galleries, 529 West 20th Street, in New York City October 24 through December 21. More information can be found at acagalleries.com.
Southern Indiana Center for the Arts formed in 1991 and is housed in an 1851 Greek Revival brick mansion, owned by John and is leased to SICA for $1 per year.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.soinart.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.