RIPLEY COUNTY — A Ripley County judge has set bail at $2 million in the matter of the State of Indiana vs. Jordan Knudson, a case that stems from a murder charge that dates back to January 2021.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Ripley Circuit Court, this case stems the death of Krissy Jones.
Court documents state that at approximately 12:11 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021, a 911 call was placed in reference to an unresponsive female located at 870 N. CR 700 W., Holton, in Ripley County.
The caller, Marilee McEvoy, reported that her son, Rodney, arrived at his home and found Kristina “Krissy’ Jones in his bathtub, unresponsive and bloodied.
Marilee McEvoy told ISP detectives that Rodney entered Marilee’s home around midnight. Rodney said to her and Don (Marilee’s husband) that they needed to come to his residence because something was wrong with Krissy. Rodney then directed Marilee to the bathroom where Krissy was observed to be lying in the bathtub face up.
Marilee observed Krissy and thought Krissy had been beaten and was dead. Marilee called 911 and began life saving efforts until first responders arrived. Krissy Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene.
During ISP detective interviews of Rodney McEvoy, he stated that shortly after midnight Jan. 11 he returned home. At that time, he found Krissy in the bathtub of his residence. Rodney ran to his parents’ home next door, less than 100 yards, for assistance. Rodney said that he and his parents returned to his residence and called 911.
ISP Detectives questioned Rodney about his relationship with Krissy. He explained that he and Krissy were friends and she had been staying with him on and off. According to Rodney, Krissy had been staying with him because she was scared of Jordan Knudson.
It was learned that Krissy Jones is currently married to Adam Jones, but the two were separated. Krissy had been in relationship with Jordan Knudson for approximately the last two years.
ISP detectives spoke with Jordan Knudson who stated that on Jan. 8, 2021, he and Krissy spent the night and much of the following day together at his parents’ (Norman and Pina Knudson) residence.
Jordan Knudson stated to ISP detectives that in the evening hours of Jan. 8, Krissy climbed the TV antenna attached to his parent’s residence and came in through his upstairs window. Jordan told officers that the following day, sometime in the afternoon, he dropped Krissy off at the Holton Food Mart so she could wait for a friend. Jordan said he last saw Krissy that day sitting on a picnic table at the food mart.
Detectives interviewed an employee of Holton Food Mart who stated that on Jan. 9 at approximately 5:11 p.m. she was at work when she received a phone call on the business phone from Krissy Jones, who said she was hiding in an unknown, white SUV at the Holton Food Mart. The food mart employee told ISP detectives that the SUV belonged to her, and that she went outside and located Krissy in the back seat of her vehicle with the doors locked. Krissy explained to her she was hiding from Jordan Knudson, and that Krissy was in fear.
Krissy was then given a ride from the Holton Food Mart by a customer who had been present at the store, later identified by detectives.
This individual said he had taken Krissy to 870 N. CR 700 W., Holton (Rodney McEvoy’s residence).
ISP detectives interviewed a friend of Krissy Jones, who stated that Krissy arrived at McEvoy’s residence at approximately 8:25 p.m. Jan. 10. This friend stated at that time she was at the residence with Rodney when Krissy arrived. The friend said she left the McEvoy residence at approximately 9:30 p.m., and that Krissy was alone when she left.
On Jan. 12, 2021, an autopsy was performed at Hamilton County, Ohio. Forensic Pathologist Gretel Stephens determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and further obtained evidence from the autopsy that revealed the gunshots wounds were made by a .410 caliber gun.
Detectives learned Jordan Knudson’s parents purchased a Mossberg 500 .410 pump shotgun and three boxes of .410 shotgun shells at the Walmart in Greensburg on July 14, 2020. Norman and Pina Knudson said they last saw that weapon on Dec. 24, 2020, when Jordan placed it and some of the ammunition inside the home. Norman disclosed that he became aware this .410 shotgun was missing from the residence as of Jan. 11, 2021, along with box of .410 shells.
ISP detectives interviewed Jordan Knudsen, and he disclosed he had owned and sold a sawed-off .410 shotgun that had the serial numbers removed. This was different .410 shotgun than the one purchased by Norman and Pina Knudson.
On Jan. 19, 2021, ISP Versailles Post received a letter in the mail. The letter was anonymous and suggested who may currently have the .410 shotgun detectives were looking for. Further examination of the letter by the ISP laboratory revealed a latent fingerprint was discovered. The latent fingerprint was identified by the ISP laboratory as Jordan Knudson’s.
Ripley Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jordan Kundson on one count of murder, a level one felony.
Ripley County Prosecutor. Richard J. Hertel advises he went to the initial hearing on this matter Monday and asked for bond in the amount of $2 million dollars, cash only. The judge granted that request.
A jury trial is set for Sept. 14.
