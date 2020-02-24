RUSHVILLE – A diverse range of national, regional and area talent will again be featured this summer as part of the 2020 Free Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville.
“Riverside Park’s summer concert series is a highly-anticipated event every year, and the 2020 lineup doesn’t disappoint. We are proud to announce the talented artists bringing a range of genres, musical history, and excitement to the stage this year,” said Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey.
Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) will open the series on June 13.
Slippery When Wet has played more than 1,500 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.
They have headlined on more than 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean cruise line and played the Super Bowl 48 Pregame Show in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2014. The band’s shows are the most attended and highest grossing of any Bon Jovi tribute in the country.
All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams Jr. Tribute) continues the series June 27, featuring front man Frank Morrow portraying the appearance, sound, and stage presence of the original “Bocephus” himself.
Touring across the U.S. since 2009 with a fan base that reaches nationwide, All My Rowdy Friends performs the music of Hank Jr., with the same originality and high energy of an actual concert by Hank Jr.
The Red Clay Strays will bring high energy and a unique sound to the stage on July 11.
With influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Lee Lewis and Waylon Jennings to southern gospel, they blur the line between country and southern rock while bringing an authenticity that defines who they are as a band.
The Red Clay Strays hail from Alabama and are Brandon Coleman: lead vocals, guitar; Drew Nix: vocals, electric guitar, harmonica; Zach Rishel: electric guitar; Andrew Bishop: Bass and John Hall: drums. Dane Clark will open the show.
Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) will take audiences on a theatrical ride through rock ‘n’ roll history on Aug. 1.
This group has been touring the U.S. for more than 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world’s best rock bands, AC/DC!
Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for the music, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone that the super group has come to be known for.
Experience classic yacht rock songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s with The Monsters of Yacht on Aug. 29.
The band delivers rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more.
The Monsters of Yacht has the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the yacht rock hits we all know and love.
Finishing out the 2020 season as part of RUSHfest on Sept. 19 is Electric Avenue “The 80’s MTV Experience” – a high-definition snapshot of an era when vintage synthesizers and drum machines were at the top of the food chain. Barring the invention of time travel, Electric Avenue is, hands down, the most accurate and exciting ‘80s pop tribute you’re going to find anywhere this side of 1988.
Electric Avenue delivers spot-on renditions of Tears for Fears, Wham!, Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Howard Jones, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Level 42, Naked Eyes, Soft Cell, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, OMD, David Bowie and more.
The opening acts for each show will be announced at a later time.
