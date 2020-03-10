INDIANAPOLIS - It's time to shake off those wintertime blues and plan for spring!
Some people shop for their warm weather wardrobe, others "deep clean" their homes (or so I hear), and then there are those of us who get out the calendar and plan a road trips for a great day of junkin'. Not sure where to start? Let me help.
One of the best outdoor flea markets in central Indiana is now offering three acres of vendors each month from May through October. Nostalgia on 9, housed in a 1920′s Shelby County schoolhouse, is conveniently located between I-74 and I-65 just outside of Shelbyville. Project pieces, folk art, garden iron, primitives, furniture and antiques are available outside, plus there's a bonus of 12,000 square feet of indoor shopping. No charge for admission and very reasonable pricing make this one worth the trip.
While you are in Shelby County, check out one of the newest outdoor markets in central Indiana, Me and My Sisters Outdoor Flea Market, located 1612 E. Ind. 44 in Shelbyville. Double your shopping experience with booths offered both outside and inside the year round market. Offering antiques, vintage items and repurposed furniture as well as a large assortment of flea market merchandise, this market is a must see.
Boone County Spring Antique and Vintage Market is a once a year event held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100 S. in Lebanon. The Market for 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boone County has long been known for its farm fresh primitives and quality antiques, and this show boasts some of the top dealers from the area. This one is well worth the 30 minutes trip from Indy, and while you are in the area check out some of the local yard and barn sales. There are some true treasures to be found!
The 2nd Saturday Vintage and Antique Market is held 12 months out of the year at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. This upscale market, now in its 26th year, features great vintage finds as well as primitives, antique furniture, jewelry, glass, linens, tools, toys and advertising. Admission is $3 at the door and parking is free. After many years of success, show owner/coordinator Jennifer McAlpin-Shireman more than doubled the event last fall by adding a second building, and in the warm months you will also find more than two dozen dealer set up outside. Go hungry so you can take advantage of their snack stand featuring Hoosier home cooking.
May 9 is the date set for this year's Spring Antique Fair in Cambridge City. Located on U.S. 40 in in the heart of Indiana's Antique Alley, this event features special promotions from local shops as well as outdoor vendors. Visitors also enjoy strolling amid the beautifully restored historic homes and a visit to the museum of Overbeck Pottery. Feel like turning your day trip into an overnight? You will find a variety of accommodations nearby ranging from $50-$105 per night.
Shipshewana’s Auction and Antique Market has grown from a small, one family business in 1922 into the Midwest’s largest flea market for three reasons: quality, quantity and variety. If you can’t find a treasure here, then you just aren’t trying! Every Tuesday and Wednesday, May through October, several hundred dealers and vendors offer great country fresh antiques, handcrafted furniture, and fresh produce. A parking fee of $3 per vehicle includes the cost of admission to this market which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Great food, unique treasures and a big dose of Hoosier hospitality await, so get those walking shoes ready.
Until next time, Linda
