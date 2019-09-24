Fall in Indiana is filled with festivals, beautiful foliage, fun for all ages and some of the best home cooking in the Midwest! With celebrations of everything from James Whitcomb Riley to pumpkins, it was difficult for me to settle on one to write about this week. While they all well worth your time, there is one that I love above all the rest: the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.
Built for practicality, but now preserved as a piece of our history, the covered bridges of America stand as a tribute to the craftsmanship of their creators. Walking into one of these structures, you can not help but be amazed at the massive timbers used in their construction, the product of the mammoth trees that once filled the rolling country side of southern Indiana.
Time, neglect, and the elements have gradually chiseled away at the abundance of bridges in the U.S., dropping the number from an estimated 12,000 in the mid 1800s to only 1,500 by 1950. Progress also took its toll. While wooden bridges were common from 1805 to 1895, construction ceased shortly after the turn of the century as stronger, more cost effective metal truss bridges were erected, leaving the old wooden bridges abandoned.
Each fall, the people of Parke County extend an invitation to all of us to come share in their heritage as they host the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. This marks the 61st anniversary of the of the 10-day event that runs Oct. 11 to 20. From homemade pies and BBQ to the work of local artisans and musicians, this is Hoosier hospitality at it best!
Living up to its title as “The Covered Bridge Capital of the World,” the county is home to 31 of the remaining 98 covered bridges in Indiana. Most of these date from 1875 to 1895, and thanks to the efforts of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, all but 10 are vehicle accessible.
Headquarters for the festival are located in the 1883 train depot on the Rockville, Indiana, courthouse lawn. There you can find information on the Covered Bridge Art Gallery and the Historic Ritz Theater, as well as local accommodations, restaurants and bus tours.
Plan to make Bridgeton one of your stops as you tour this county-wide event. Here you will find some great shopping with over 400 outdoor vendors plus a cluster of antique shops. For a step back in time, make sure to tour the fully restored 1878 Sprague-Webster-Kerr house and the oldest continuously operating mill west of the Allegheny Mountains.
Special events are also planned for Bellmore, Mecca, Bloomingdale, Mansfield, Tangier, Montezuma and Rosedale. Each of these quaint little towns have points of interest including the one room school house at Mecca, the beautifully maintained 1800’s Roller Mill at Mansfield and the restored B&O Railroad bridge across the Wabash at Montezuma.
For all of you covered bridge enthusiast, let me leave you with a bit of trivia.
Ever wonder why early bridges were covered and painted red? Travel during the time these bridges were built was by horseback or horse-drawn carriage. Horses are, by nature, afraid of both height and fast-flowing water. With their shape, enclosed structure and red paint, the horse thought he was entering a barn and remained calm.
For more information on the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival go to www.coveredbridges.com.
Until next time, Linda
