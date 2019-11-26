INDIANAPOLIS - It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Christmas holiday is fast approaching and with it the beautifully decorated trees of the season.
While some go for vintage tree ornament or traditional decorations handed down through the family, others are loading up their carts at Walmart and Hobby Lobby. But not me! This is one of my few times to indulge my collector instinct with a visit back in time to the late 1800s for some of the most beautiful decorations ever to grace a tree: the hand-painted, embossed ornaments we call Dresdens.
Dresdens were produced from 1870-1910 by a cluster of 10 factories in the Dresden-Leipzig-Furth area of Germany. Here they were manufactured from very thin dampened cardboard then embossed and molded into shapes, usually a few inches long. After stamping out the basic design, the pieces would be sent to local cottage owners for assembly before painting them either gold or silver. They are so detailed that upon first glance they are easily mistaken for being made of celluloid or metal rather than embossed cardboard.
Dresdens are found in the likeness of trains, zeppelins, boats and planes, animals, people and household items. Slightly harder to find, but worth the search, are the sleighs and coaches pulled by horses and driven by tiny little men.
The smaller, and less expensive, ornaments will be either gold or sliver. Larger examples will be painted with more realistic colors and detail. In fact, on the upper range animals you can actually see the fur, and with some of the birds, you can tell exactly what species they are. These miniature works of art were made in relatively small number and never intended to have mass market appeal. Their original price tag of 30-40 cents may not seem like much until you consider that common glass ornaments from the period were usually two or three for a penny.
The Dresden factories are also known for their wonderful candy containers, which were made to hang on the Christmas tree. Filled with chocolates or small gifts, these were a favorite of children from affluent families during the Victorian era. Man in the moon faces, sunbursts, ram heads and Victorian Santas are some of the more popular designs. Later examples, from 1910 to the beginning of World War II, were manufactured in both Japan and the US, so make certain you are looking at a true German Dresden before you purchase. I am monitoring a current online auction on a Dresden Santa candy container that I would love to have. However, with an opening bid of $750 and auction estimate set at $1,500-$3,000; I have resolved myself to remain only an observer.
Serious collectors regard Dresden ornaments as the "Holy Grail" of Christmas decorations with the more rare examples reaching realized pricing of a thousand dollars or more. But don't let that high pricing discourage you. eBay often has completed auction in the $50-$150 range on more common pieces. You will also want to be on the look out as you shop the flea markets and estate sales this winter. Dresdens are not always recognized for what they are. If you are persistent and lucky you just may find one at a surprising low price.
Until next time, Linda
