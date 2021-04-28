GREENSBURG - To celebrate the 27th Decatur County Farm Bureau Annual Ag Day Fair, 5th grade students from St. Mary's Elementary, North Decatur and Greensburg Elelmentary put their heads to gether to come up with some hand-drawn artworkfor publicity folr the event. Usually a single day event held at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, to avoid the laborious protocol making it COVID-19 virus safe, Decatur County Farm Bureau President Patty Lange-Fischer took the day to the students.
“The easy way out considering all the COVID challenges would have been to cancel the Ag Day Fair for this year and hope it could be resumed when students could once again gather in large groups.," said Lange-Fischer.
"I’m sure teachers, students, and parents who have enjoyed this educational field day all these years would have understood. But, Farm Bureau is committed to bringing the farm story and sharing factual information about agriculture with our young people. It wasn’t easy, but the end result turned out remarkable!," she added.
According to Lange-Fischer, continuing the Ag Day Fair for this year’s 5th graders became an “all-in” effort. Using on-the-farm Youtube videos featuring various local farmers and their livestock, products and grain, to help the students get the feel of farm life, Lange-Fischer was able to inspure the students involved.
“Our local farmers have been tremendously helpful by allowing us to come to their farm to shoot the videos,” said Lange Fischer. “And we have to extend a huge thank you to Marla Steel from ServeWELL for taking the information and editing it into our Ag Day Fair “Fresh from the Farm” videos. We couldn’t have done this without her expertise.”
The nine video segments are being sent out one at a time, one per week, to all 5th grade teachers in Greensburg and out in the county, and the work began.
When approached with the idea of creating a background mural that would be featured in each video segment, St. Mary’s Art Teacher Carol Blankman worked with her 5th graders to create a mural specifically for the project.
According to Lange-Fischer, the mural will be featured on the front page of the statewide Indiana Farm Bureau Hoosier Farmer tabloid in May.
Each of Blankmans' students made individual drawings of animals, veggies, fruits, even birds and bees – practically anything that one finds in the country - to be added to the final product.
Decatur County Farm Bureau and Decatur County Soil and Water also teamed up again to co-sponsor the Ag Day Fair T-shirts for each student and teacher involved. This year’s T-shirt theme was a computer framed in a cornfield with the slogan “With Agriculture You Can Do Virtual-ly Everything" emblazoned across it. The final version was a combination of artworks submitted by Sophie Rohls from North Decatur Elementary and Kylee Powers from Greensburg Elementary.
For more information or to view the Youtube videos created for the projeect, email Lange-Fischer at patty@langelandfarms.com.
