Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.