Stanley W. Shaw, 81 of Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Majestic Care Nursing Home in North Vernon. Stanley was born on June 12, 1938 in Barren County, Kentucky, the son of Morris and Evelyn (Barrick) Shaw. He graduated from Glasgow High School in Kentucky in 1957 and…
Jack Wayne Wagster, 66, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Broseley, Missouri. Jack was a friend to all who knew him. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Raye and his children, Jackie (Don) and Tyler (Dei…
Billy W. Thomas, 57 of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. Billy was born on January 18, 1962 in Greensburg, the son of Richard and Lois (Cornett) Thomas. He is survived by his son - Joshua Thomas of North Vernon; his father - Richard Thomas of Greensburg; his sis…
