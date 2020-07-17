Batesville City Council, Board of Works held in person meetings Monday

BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council and Board of Works met this past Monday (July 13) and discussed a variety of topics.
Batesville Board of Works
The Batesville Board of Works meeting began at 6:30 p.m.
The board approved a request on behalf of Amack’s Well to close and utilize George St. from the intersection of Main Street going east to Ison’s Family Pizza for its annual Puppuccino Night. The event is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.
The board also awarded a contract to Paul H. Rohe Company to complete summer road paving projects associated with the city receiving a Community Crossing Matching Grant earlier this year. Paul H. Rohe Company, the lowest bidder on the project, was awarded the contract for the bid amount of $185,737.75.
Batesville City Council
The Batesville City Council approved Ordinance #05-2020, which allows a zoning change to be made for a small parcel of land near Canterbury Apartments.
Representatives from Batesville Area for Inclusion and Diversity (BAID), introduced themselves to city council members during a presentation. BAID was recently formed in Batesville.
According to a BAID press release the group’s mission is to, “collaborate within our community for a more inclusive, diverse and equitable culture of belonging where all are welcomed, valued and empowered.”
Look for an article introducing BAID to the Batesville community in a future edition of the Daily News.
The city council heard the first reading of Ordinance #07-2020. The ordinance deals with updating Batesville’s fire prevention code.
The council will revisit Ordinance #07-2020 at next month’s meeting.
The council voted to pass Resolution #04-2020.
The resolution approves a lease between the Batesville Redevelopment Authority and the Batesville Redevelopment Commission. It also allows the Batesville Redevelopment Authority to issue lease rental bonds.
This is a part of the city’s Shell Building refinance package.
The council heard the first reading of Ordinance #08-2020. This ordinance pledges certain local income tax revenues to the bonds of the Batesville Redevelopment Authority.
According to Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice, the ordinance is the last piece of puzzle to refinance the Shell Building.
The council unanimously voted to suspend the rules associated with the first reading of an ordinance and voted to approve Ordinance #08-2020.
Mayor Bettice gave his report to the council.
Mayor Bettice said he has concerns regarding funding for the next two years for the city’s Motor Vehicle and Highway and Local Roads and Street Funds due to the decrease in gasoline tax collections. This has been brought on by people not driving as much as a result of COVID-19.
He said the city will have to be smart about what projects it prioritizes over the course of the next couple of years.
Mayor Bettice encouraged Batesville residents to participate in the U.S. Census. The questionnaire can be filled out online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
The mayor thanked those who attended the grand opening of Freedom Park on July 4.
The next Batesville City Council and Board of Works meetings will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10 in the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street, Batesville).
