BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library recently announced its July program schedule.
EVENTS
July 2 – An Adult Felting Class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. This free program will feature a felted fawn and will be held in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Annex building. Register at ebattesville.com/events.
July 7 – The library presents Silly Safaris in “Animals in Fairy Tales” at 11 a.m. and will be repeated again at 1 p.m. This special program will be held at the Batesville Liberty Park Pavilion. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 7 – An Adult Painting Class will be held at the library from 3 to 6 p.m. The free workshop will be led by instructor Debi Black and will feature acrylic painting on canvas with a theme of embracing nature. This event will be held at the Batesville Liberty Park Pavilion. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 8 – A program titled Insect Investigators will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brum Woods. It will be led by library staff member Denean. This program is designed for kids K-3 and will feature the study of bugs. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 13 – A Little Sprouts program will be held at 11 a.m. and repeated at 1 p.m. in the library activity lab. The program will focus on hydroponic gardening and planting herbs for a window garden. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 14 – The library will host a birdhouse painting event with instructor Debi Black. The first program begins at 9 a.m. and is for grades 4-7. The second program, beginning at 1 p.m., is for grades 8-12. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
