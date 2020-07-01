July 20 – Baby Shark Bubble Party sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades Pre-K through 2nd. Fun with bubbles, wands and a shark craft. Times are 10 a.m., Noon, and 1:30. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this free program.
July 21 – Professor Steve’s Science of Magic at 2:00 p.m. This free program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library will be held at Batesville Liberty Park. Register for this event at ebatesville.com/events
July 21 – Movie Night sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Movie title To Be Determined. This free event will be held at Batesville Liberty Park and will begin at dusk. For info contact 812-934-4706.
July 22 – Insect Investigators – Batesville Memorial Public Library staff will conduct an Ant Investigation @ 10:00 a.m. at Brum Woods. For grades K-3. Register online at ebatesville.com/events for this free program.
July 22 – Remember When Storytime at 2 p.m. Do you have a true story to share or just want to listen? This adult program is sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Location To Be Determined. For information contact BMPL at 812-934-4706.
July 23 – Superhero Pool Noodle Poppers at 10 a.m. for grades 3 – 8. This free craft program will be held outside at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this free event at ebatesville.com/events
July 27 – Make It Monday at 10 a.m. and repeated at 1 p.m. Join the fun and make a boat from a pool noodle. This program will be held outside at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events
July 29 – Homeschool Q & A at 6:30 p.m. Kelly Cox from the Indiana Association of Homeschool Education will be at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to answer questions about homeschooling. This program is geared towards new homeschool parents, but all are welcome. Register at ebatesville.com/events
July 30 – Unicorn Slime & Edible Putty at 10:00 a.m.This fun program will be held outside at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this free program at ebatesville.com/events
