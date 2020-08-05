Saturday, August 8 – Safe Passages - Safe Passage’s Handbags for Hope online purse auction will launch on Saturday, Aug. 8 between 10 and 10:30 a.m through Facebook Live. The auction will close at noon on Saturday, August 15. All proceeds will benefit Safe Passage, a domestic and sexual violence support service for six counties. View the purses at the Batesville library from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15. Winning bidders can pick up purses at the Batesville library. To register go to www.safepassageinc.org or https://safep2020.ggo.bid.
Monday, August 10 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Little Sprouts will meet at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make a craft and learn about plant predators. This event is for grades Pre-K – 2nd. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your time slot.
Thursday, August 13 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Grades 3 – 8 join us at 4 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Scratch Art. We also offer a Take –N- Make for those who would like to do this program at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, August 19 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Insect Investigators will meet at 10 a.m. to study insects. This program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet at Brum Woods. This is a great program for homeschool students, but all are welcome. Register for this event at ebatesville.com/events
Saturday, August 22 – Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville will host its End of Summer Splash from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Batesville Memorial Pool (weather permitting). Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Indiana’s Phase 4.5 Back on Track Guidelines will be followed.
Monday, August 24 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Make It Monday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 10 a.m. and repeated at 4 p.m. This program is for grades Pre-K – 2nd. Participants will make GOBBIES on a keychain. There is a fee of $4 for this program to cover supplies. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events
Wednesday, August 26 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - Remember When Storytime sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library at 2 p.m. This event will be held at Liberty Park. Join the fun and reminisce about days gone by.
Thursday, August 27 – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Simple Circuit program is for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will also have a Take – N – Make for those who would like to do this project at home. Register at ebatesville.com/events
August Update – Batesville Memorial Public Library - The Batesville Memorial Public Library will be open extended hours beginning August 3, 2020 to better serve the community. The new hours are: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Curbside pickup of Holds is still available on request. For more information visit ebatesville.com or phone the library at 812-934-4706.
Through August, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through September 30 – Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
Water supply project on pace, on budget - Progress continues on the long-term water supply solution for the City of Batesville as the project remains on time and on budget. Construction crews have completed nearly eight miles of the 16-mile pipeline from city-owned property near Metamora that will connect to a new water treatment plant in Batesville. The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Batesville has 75% response rate for Census - The census is mandatory to fill out every ten years as the nation updates demographics and the information is used to distribute public funds to cities. Batesville residents have a 75 percent self-response rate for the 2020 census which is higher than the state average of 67 percent. You can fill out the census online, by phone or by mail. Visit my2020census.gov to begin.
