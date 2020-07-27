Friday, July 31 – Batesville Chamber of Commerce - The Batesville Chamber of Commerce Bingo Business ends July 31. Bingo cards may be picked up at the chamber office for a chance to win. Contact the chamber at 812-934-3101
Friday, July 31 – Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its End of Summer Bash (member appreciation event) outdoors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at its facility located at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville.
Friday Evenings in July – The Eureka Band- The Eureka Band will perform at Liberty Park from 8 to 9p.m. on Friday evenings in July.
Saturday, August 1 – Batesville Large Trash Pick Up - The City of Batesville’s large item trash collection is scheduled to start at 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.
Through August, 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through September 30 – Batesville Farmers Market - The Batesville Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September 30.
