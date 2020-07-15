Wednesday, July 15 – Batesville Parks Board - The Batesville Board of Parks and Recreation meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 was canceled.
Friday, July 17 – Economic Development Commission - The Economic Development Commission meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17 in the Mayor’s Conference Room (132 S. Main Street, Batesville) has been canceled.
Tuesday, July 21 – Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library will host a free Movie Night (Despicable Me will be shown) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the Gibson Theatre. Please note this is a change of location and time for this event.
Thursday, July 23 – Library news - Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the library. For more info call 812-934-4706.
Saturday, July 25 – “A Taste of Versailles” - Please join the Versailles American Legion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th for “A Taste of Versailles” on Water Street in Versailles (next to the American Legion). The event is open to the public and there will be lots of delicious food you can sample so go on an empty stomach. Each sample will cost $2. A kids menu will also be offered for $2. For more information all 812-621-1467.
Sunday, July 26 – TCC Backpack Giveaway - On Sunday, July 26, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The Batesville TCC store is located at 1040 State Road 229 Suite A (Batesville).
