BATESVILLE - BCSC will consult with nonpublic school representatives and representatives of parents of children with disabilities partially-placed in a nonpublic school during the design and development of special education and related services.
Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attending a nonpublic school within the boundaries of BCSC are urged to contact Lynn Gosser, at 812.934.2194 for information on attending the consultation meeting to be held on July 21st at 1:30.
