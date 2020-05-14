County’s COVID-19 cases holding steady
The Franklin County Health Department announced receiving no new positive COVID-19 cases since May 11. Franklin County’s total number of positive cases remains at 109, according to a May 13 Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force news release.
Three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total recovered residents to 81 out of the 109 cases or 74.3%.
Officials would like to remind citizens, while no new positives were received, it is vital to continue to stay home as much as possible, continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask in public when social distancing is not possible.
Info on the governor’s program to connect small businesses and nonprofit organizations with PPE to safely reopen: https://backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.
Latest info on COVID-19, including business reopening plans: www.franklincounty.in.gov.
I-74 section will be resurfaced
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor John R. Jurgensen Co. plans to begin milling operations Friday, May 15, on I-74 eastbound between state roads 101 and 1 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. The work is part of a $20.3 million asphalt resurface contract. Crews finished patching work earlier this week and are scheduled to start paving May 18.
Lane closures and a 55 mph speed restriction will be in place while work is in progress. The entire contract includes resurfacing of I-74 between S.R. 101 and the Ohio state line. Motorists should watch for various lane closures through mid-October. All work is weather dependent.
U.S. 52 section closed
INDOT contractor Sunesis Construction closed U.S. 52 4.77 miles east of S.R. 1 near the Franklin-Dearborn County line May 11 to continue work on a $637,000 small structure replacement contract.
The road is closed west of New Trenton and will remain closed for about 45 days. The official state detour will follow I-74 to S.R. 1 at St. Leon.
The contract was awarded in August 2019 and is expected to be complete by the end of July. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Coffeehouse gets a shout-out
Jarrad Holbrook, Indiana Landmarks Southeast Field Office director, wrote about Amack’s Well in the online article “I Miss Historic Places.” To read it: https://www.indianalandmarks.org/2020/05/i-miss-historic-places/
Conner Prairie offers online storytelling
“So the Story Goes – An Online Celebration of Storytelling,” a Conner Prairie Facebook event, is Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
The news release notes, “We’ll share Lenape Animal Tales, learn how newspapers and letters tell very special stories, hear about how inventors, squirrels and pigeons are a part of Hoosier history, and tell a story with no words at all. We’ll also share live performances throughout the day, from West African Dance to harps to a special story about Indiana’s Madam C.J. Walker!”
To watch: https://www.facebook.com/events/235383267670588/
Can you help?
The Franklin County Humane Society, 107 High St., Brookville, is in need of supplies: dog food, cat food and litter. Info: franklincountyhumane@gmail.com or 765-647-1444.
Special Olympics on pause
After consulting with the leaders of other Special Olympics programs throughout the U.S. and with Special Olympics Indiana’s own board of directors, Special Olympics Indiana President Jeff Mohler regrets to announce that all in-person practices, events and social activities at all levels of the organization are cancelled through June 30.
“The decision was not easy. As Governor Holcomb plans for the slow reopening of our state, I know that we are asking our athletes, coaches, families and volunteers to be patient. But I believe Special Olympics International’s strategy is in the best interest of the people we serve.”
Republican State Convention will be virtual
Due to necessary restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Republican Party has announced that the 2020 Indiana Republican State Convention will shift to a virtual format. This follows a unanimous vote by the Indiana Republican State Committee last month to approve temporary rules to allow for this convention structure.
“Not being able to conduct a traditional, in-person convention this year is sad news for me and for all Hoosier Republicans who look forward to charting the course for our Party of Purpose together,” said Indiana Republican Party chairman Kyle Hupfer. “But the Indiana Republican State Committee’s top priority every step of the way has been making sure that our delegates select our party’s nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general – and this is the only move that can ensure that will happen.”
In order to provide delegates and all Hoosiers with access to all major components of an in-person convention, the convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV and its statewide news partners Thursday, June 18, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Musical options online
It will be several weeks until Metamora Performing Arts leaders will be able to have shows at the Opry Barn again. Back on Track stage four permits entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity in mid-June.
Until then there are online options. Night Owl Country Band, originally scheduled at the barn in April and rescheduled in November, has a Who’s Hoo Independent Country Countdown podcast. Bandmates review songs submitted by independent artists and share their top 10 for the week: https://nightowlcountryband.simplecast.com
Kerry Patrick Clark, an American singer-songwriter in the folk tradition, was going to perform in Metamora May 30. Enjoy him on Facebook every Saturday in May at 6 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/events/692682708141544? event_time_id=6926827 24808209
Concerts for a Cause Carryout Concerts livestream from Indianapolis Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/309171103376455
The Wallens, Brian and Molly, livestream from home: https://www.facebook.com/thewallensmusic.
DNR seeks volunteer paddlers for wildlife monitoring
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking paddlers to report their wildlife observations while paddling Indiana waterways from June 1-July 31.
Paddling is a great way to enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty, observe wildlife and connect with nature, and IDNR is hoping to collect more information about the wildlife that frequents Indiana’s waterways. Hoosiers who paddle can collect information that will help Indiana manage wildlife for future generations.
The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks or other nonmotorized paddlecraft around the Hoosier state. Volunteer paddlers can help by signing up to complete paddling trip postcards documenting the wildlife they observe while on the water.
The collected information will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. With paddlers’ help, the agency may also gain insight into new locations where these species live.
To volunteer: on.IN.gov/Paddlecraftindex.
Commented
