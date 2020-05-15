Publisher’s memo:
The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for businesses. Many have suffered lost revenue and The Herald-Tribune, Batesville, is no exception. It has forced us to rethink our operations and make some difficult decisions.
Today is the last edition of The Herald-Tribune. We will merge with our sister newspaper, the Greensburg Daily News, next week. The Daily News will undertake coverage of both communities.
Current Herald-Tribune readers will receive a sample edition of next Tuesday’s Daily News and a special offer to subscribe. They can also sample local, regional and state news about the COVID-19 virus and other news and sports on the paper’s website, www.greensburgdailynews.com.
We hope the experience will result in your subscribing to the merged newspaper and its website.
Herald-Tribune readers can choose to receive a refund for the remainder of their subscriptions in lieu of subscribing to the Greensburg paper. Email lisa.huff@greensburgdailynews.com or abbie.bell@greensburgdailynews.com or by going to www.surveymonkey.com/r/BatesvilleSubscription.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. We thank our The Herald-Tribune subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years, and ask that you continue to embrace our journalism in print and online at the Daily News.
If you have questions about the merger, please contact me at laura.welborn@indianamediagroup.com.
We pray you stay well and stay safe.
Publisher Laura Welborn
