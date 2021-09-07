The Big T Open golf outing is taking place on at North Branch Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 2 with a 10 a.m. check-in and 11 a.m. shotgun start time. All proceeds go to the ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Association of Indiana. Completed forms and checks are due by Sept. 18. Checks must be made payable to "Big T Open" and mailed to 1508 East County Road 1300 North in Batesville. There are four sponsorship categories, from hole sponsor to gold sponsor with the sponsorship cost increasing accordingly. 

