BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) will announce Bulldogs Connect, a career networking tool, as part of its 2020 annual fundraising campaign.
Bulldogs Connect will connect Batesville High School (BHS) students to alumni, mentors and business for career networking advice and job placement.
“Our foundation has been working behind the scenes on this project for mroe than a year,” BCEF Executive Director Anne WIlson said in a press release. “Bulldogs Connect is a closed-access platform that will allow our high school students and Bulldog alumni to get career advice and find out about jobs from other batesville Bulldogs. In a global working world, we thought it was still important for Bulldogs to connect with others who have a shared educational and community experience. This platform will provide that opportunity to develop meaningful career connections, Bulldog to Bulldog.”
PeopleGrove, Inc., a California based company, will provide the Bulldogs Connect platform. The company specializes in developing mentor-focused online communities.
PeopleGrove primarily serves college communities. However, the BCEF contracted the company to build a personalized platform to serve the needs of Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC).
The platform will provide different connection opportunities for users, including a matching quiz, a mentorship feature, an alumni directory, a job board, online social groups and a discussion board and a relocation hub.
"We've inegrated our local business sponsors onto the platform too, as we ll as any BCSC staff who want to offer their advice," Wilson said. "BHS students will create a profile during school as part of the curriculum and then use the platform as they advance through school. As they approach graduation, our hope is that they will look to Bulldogs connect as a vital outreach tool to help them find a job or decide on a career goal."
The BCEF is hoping to fund Bulldogs Connect through its 2020 annual fundraising campaign for multiple years. The BCEF’s annual fundraising campaign will run from August 15 through September 8.
“At BCEF, we were fortunate that the pandemic didn’t change our goals. When we first developed this idea there were a plethora of jobs available and we hoped to connect our students and alumni to those opportunities by leaning into the Bulldog connections,” Wilson said. “Some of those opportunities are still there, but we also now realize the needs of many of our alumni who may have been furloughed or downsized due to COVID-19. One thing I think we all have learned through this struggle is how vital personal human interaction is. Bulldogs Connect is BCEF’s way to provide that Batesville hometown touch no matter where you are. While also helping our Batesville business sponsors find employees. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Look for more information about Bulldogs Connect and the BCEF’s annual fundraising campaign in a future edition of the Daily News.
