BCSC
BCSC
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ada L. Meister, 88, of Sunman, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Margaret Mary Hospital, Batesville. She was born March 10, 1932 in Batesville, the daughter of Adolph and Mabel (Swango) Wirth. She is survived by two daughters: Joyce (Jim) Westerman of Sunman and Susan Meister of Sunman; three son…
Juliana K. Huser, age 99 of Enochsburg, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Margaret Mary Health. The daughter of Elizabeth (Nee: Litmer) and Frederick Huser, she was born May 8, 1921 at home in Franklin County Indiana, where she lived her entire life. A nurse at Decatur County Hospital 40 years, …
John Landis Myers, 79, passed away November 25, 2019 in San Diego, CA. He was born on March 24, 1940 to Mildred (Landis) and Donald E. Myers in Rushville, IN. John was a 1958 graduate of Rushville High School and a 1962 graduate of Purdue University in the school of Horticulture. John loved …
Most Popular
Articles
- Destination Indiana: Harmonie State Park's Super Spiders
- Missing juvenile found, returned home
- Digital map shows local COVID-19 stats
- Senior Spotlight: Noah Hughes
- GM to restart Kokomo plant Monday
- New charge for New Albany pilot accused of exploitation
- Metz named Chargers basketball head coach
- Greater Clark surprises staff with award presentations
- Clarksville mall reopens with safety protocols
- Pandemic brings uncertainty to youth baseball season in county
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.