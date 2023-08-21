RUSHVILLE – Can you believe, at least at this writing, the iconic Big Ten athletic conference has expanded to 18 schools? The most recent additions have all been West Coast teams: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. There are even rumors that the conference will expand to 20 schools before this latest expansion ends. Schools like Florida State, NC State, and even Notre Dame have been mentioned as possible additions! If the old Big Ten expands to 20 teams, I wonder what that will mean for schools like IU and Purdue?
I’m told the traditional rivalries like the Old Oaken Bucket and the Ohio State-Michigan games will be protected, which I totally support. I also support doing away with the two-division scheme we’ve had the last few years, mostly because I hate starting the conference schedule facing Ohio State in football ever year. In my view, except for the traditional rivalries, the football and basketball schedules should be randomly selected each season or selected a few years in advance. But for schools like Indiana, it hardly seems fair to have to play Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State every season in football. It’s more likely than not that IU is going to lose those three games most seasons and make it that much more difficult for the Hoosiers to qualify for a post-season bowl game every year unless, of course, Indiana can improve its football program to the point where they really have a chance to beat the top tier schools in the conference.
I’m not worried about Indiana’s ability to compete against anybody in basketball. It’s IU’s ability to recruit top quality kids and coaches in football that has been the problem for as long as I can remember – except when Bill Mallory was the head coach. The same scenario has been true of Purdue as well, although recently Purdue’s football program has been on the ascendency. Part of the problem has always been our proximity to other quality programs. Just think, when it comes to recruiting the five-star athletes in Indiana and surrounding states, IU is competing against not only Purdue, but also Notre Dame, Ball State and Indiana State – just in our own state. And the fact must be faced that the majority of kids want to play closer to home so family and friends can come watch then compete. That’s possible for any star high school athlete from any school just in Indiana. For the five-star caliber athlete, it’s also true for other big-time programs like Ohio State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Northwestern. There are also good programs just a couple of hours always at places like Ohio University, Cincinnati, Northern and Southern Illinois, and on and on. So, from the standpoint of options, there are tons of options to choose from for the good athlete growing up in Indiana and, to be honest, Indiana colleges and universities don’t do a really great job of keeping top-tier athletic talent in Indiana.
I’ve always contended that IU, for example, can only compete successfully for the five-star football talent based on their coaching staff or on how successful its record of winning seasons and post-season wins has been.
I’m also prepared to suggest that the same is true at the high school level. It takes a charismatic coach and winning more games than we lose to make kids want to be part of an athletic program. Rushville, for example, ought to have twice as many kids on the football team. When I was in high school kids had to try-out for football, and not every kid who tried out made the team. Now, it’s a matter of practically begging kids to come out for the sport. If you look at recent rosters, I think you’ll find that a majority of the kids come from families where dad also played football or some other sport. Anymore, the same is true for girls. If mom was a Lady Lion, her daughter wants to be one, too!
There is a simple rule that seems to be true at the high school level: Success breeds success and failure breeds failure. When our youngest son, Jonathan, worked in the Development Department at Butler he saw the applications for admission double after Butler went to the final four in basketball a few years ago. Applying to a school because it has great basketball programs seems like a foolish thing to do. It seems more sensible to apply because of the quality of their academic reputation, but apparently that’s not the way it works. Butler’s a fine school so it’s not a matter of just selecting a school based on its athletic success. A kid will get a great education there, anyway. You can run down the list of colleges and universities in this state and find lots of very good schools to choose from.
With the expansion of the Big Ten, and if you’re a Division 1 caliber athlete who likes to travel, this latest increase in the West Coast athletic teams, the Big Ten, or Big Twenty, maybe just the right conference for you!
That’s —30— for this week.
