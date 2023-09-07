VERSAILLES - Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge will close a bridge to public use on Sept. 8, 9, 11 and 15 and re-open it on Sept. 16 for Old Timbers Lodge Day.
The stone arch bridge on E. Perimeter Road is having stone masonry work that necessitates road and bridge closure during this period.
The refuge office will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for sales of permits and regular safety briefings during this public use closure on these days.
Lodge Day will still be held on Saturday, Sept. 16. The refuge and Big Oaks Conservation Society is hosting an open house at the historic Old Timbers Lodge from 1 to 6 p.m. Access to the Lodge will be from Gate 8 on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR); Gate 8 is about 1 mile south of New Marion on Old Michigan Road.
The Society will offer tours of the Lodge and provide light refreshments; refuge staff will offer short tours of portions of Big Oaks NWR.
The Society will also provide information about their mission and volunteer opportunities at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and at Old Timbers Lodge. Other local conservation groups will have informational booths set up for visitors to discover outdoor opportunities in the surrounding communities.
Big Oaks NWR consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana.
The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
Recreational fishing is allowed in the 165-acre Old Timbers Lake on Mondays, Fridays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
For further information about the refuge, check out http://www.fws.gov/midwest/bigoaks.
