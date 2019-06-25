GREENSBURG – Aspen Place Health Campus, a Trilogy senior living community, recently hosted a Disney-themed Fun Day for Senior Health and Wellness Day at their campus in Greensburg.
With over 50 children in attendance, residents and community members alike took part in Disney-themed games and activities, which involved face painting, a photo booth, and a giveaway of two free tickets to Disney On Ice.
“Senior Health and Wellness Day was a sight to behold this year,” commented Katrina Keck, Executive Director. “Our residents couldn’t get over the fact that our entire staff was dressed up as Disney characters – and neither could I! We like to take this day to focus on not only physical wellness but our mental and emotional health as well!”
Held on the last Wednesday in May, Senior Health and Wellness Day is an annual event which promotes physical and mental wellness amongst seniors. Aspen Place Health Campus is proud to celebrate the occasion each year with field day activities and community events that encourage a lifestyle of both healthiness and happiness.
To learn more about Aspen Place, contact the campus by calling 812-527-2222 or visit our website at www.aspenplacehc.com.
– Information provided by Aspen Place
