RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County CROP Hunger Walk will held Oct. 6 at St. Peters UCC (Finks Church) on the corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road near Osgood.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the walk starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Keith Swinney Band is kicking off the walk from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
After the walkers finish, they are invited to enjoy cake, cookies, fruit, etc. in the fellowship hall.
All walkers will receive a free CROP Walk 50 anniversary T-shirt donated by CRUM Trucking.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the national CROP Hunger Walk, the Ripley County CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal to raise at least $15,000 through those who will sponsor a walker or a team of walkers with a monetary donation.
Walkers will walk 6.2 miles or as far as they are able.
The Golden Mile is available for those unable to walk further. All area churches, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to walk or to sponsor a walker with a donation and help to fight hunger.
Donations can also be made online at crophungerwalk.org by clicking on search and typing in Ripley county crop hunger walk and it will direct you to our site to donate. Twenty-five percent of the total funds raised will go to the Milan, Sunman, Delaware and Batesville food pantries with 75% percent going to help fight hunger both in the U.S. and overseas.
Last year, the Ripley County CROP Walk had more than 75 walkers and raised more than $9,000 through the CROP Hunger Walk.
This year, Ripley County and some 800 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Stepping up to end hunger since 1969.”
The CROP Hunger Walk was started 50 years ago by a group of energized young people in Bismarck, North Dakota, who wanted to mobilize their community to fight global hunger. Today, the CROP Hunger Walk is a national movement raising funds for the global hunger-fighting work of Church World Service and local hunger-fighting agencies.
Last year, over 800 events raised over $8.3 million dollars to help end hunger. For more information on how to get involved, contact Pastor Sandy Gruell at 765-932-4749 or at Sandrasgruell@gmail.com.
– Information provided
