German American Bank is pleased to announce the kickoff of its Summer Internship Program. Seven interns, demonstrating a series of characteristics including strong communication skills and work ethic, as well as a positive attitude, were selected from a pool of candidates to jump-start their careers in banking.
During the 10 to 12 week program, interns will partner with experienced bankers to better understand the financial services industry, interact with senior leaders, and complete meaningful work that will positively impact the communities we serve.
Tristan John DeLeon has joined German American as an Evansville Retail Banking Intern. Tristan is a junior at the University of Evansville. He is studying Accounting, Legal Studies and Computer Science.
Madison (Madi) Giesler has joined German American as a Jasper Retail Banking Intern. Madi is a senior at Western Kentucky University studying Agriculture, Agri-Business and Animal Science.
Taylor Neukam has joined German American as a Credit Intern. Taylor is a junior at the University of Evansville. She is studying Business Administration, Finance and Economics.
Vrajesh (Jay) Patel has joined German American as a Wealth Advisory Intern. Jay is a sophomore at IUPU Indianapolis, where he studies Accounting and Finance, Data Analytics and Economics.
Bryce Polk has joined German American as a Sellersburg Retail Banking Intern. Bryce is a sophomore at Indiana University Northeast studying Business Management and Finance.
Nicholas (Nick) Stahly has joined German American as an Accounting Intern. Nick is a sophomore at Indiana University Bloomington. He is working toward a degree in Finance and Accounting and Classical Civilizations.
Devyn Tretter has joined German American as a Wealth Advisory Intern. Devyn is a sophomore at Marian University, where she is studying Accounting and Finance.
The German American Team is looking forward to partnering with this bright, young group for an impactful summer program.
For more information about careers at German American, visit www.germanamerican.com/careers.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.