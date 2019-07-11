INDIANAPOLIS – INBiz, the state of Indiana’s one-stop business portal, is helping Hoosiers open businesses through its partnership with the Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC), a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).
Many aspiring entrepreneurs know what they want their business to do but they don’t know how to cut through the red tape of government to get their business off the ground or how to market to prospective customers. Through a partnership with INBiz and the Indiana SBDC Hoosiers are getting the help they need.
Earlier this year, Margaret Micks contacted the INBiz call center requesting help to open her restaurant, Micks It Up Diner, in Harmony, Indiana. She needed to register her businesses with the state, but she got much more.
The team was able to help her register her business with the state and navigate federal requirements. Margaret and her business advisor even worked through a break even analysis to ensure success for her restaurant.
Margaret is now open for business and gainfully employing nine Hoosiers. Now that her restaurant is open, she is continuing the momentum by growing her business. Margaret and her business advisor are working through the hiring process for additional employees. They’ve also started marketing and are currently setting up the restaurant on Google Places.
“Prior to the INBiz, Indiana SBDC partnership, entrepreneurs would ask, ‘what type of business should I form, an LLC or an LLP’,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “They were asking for help that INBiz was not able to provide. Now, we are able to refer people to the Indiana SBDC for the white glove service of business development. We’ve seen first-hand that having a business advisor can make all the difference in helping a business succeed and even getting an idea for a business off the ground.”
Beyond technical assistance, INBiz and the Indiana SBDC also work to help Indiana entrepreneurs and businesses expand their networks across the state. Just recently, Margaret made new connections and shared experiences alongside the Indiana SBDC at the Celebrating Women in Business event in Terre Haute, a statewide business series hosted by the IEDC.
“By partnering with INBiz, Indiana entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to comprehensive, streamlined services for starting and growing a business,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the IEDC. “As a state, we'll continue to work collaboratively to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem that fuels innovation and small business growth, and we look forward to helping new businesses like Micks It Up Diner launch here with the support of this new partnership.”
Since the INBiz and Indiana SBDC partnership began, almost 200 businesses haven been formed and over 500 clients have received counseling. Hoosiers who want help starting their business can reach out to the INBiz call center. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 317-234-9768.
About INBiz
There are currently more than 400,000 users utilizing INBiz for their business needs. INBiz’s unique services are catered to Hoosier businesses owners. Through INBiz, users can easily register, start, and expand their business, as well as ensure they are compliant with state laws and regulations. The INBiz one-stop business portal allows business owners to spend more time running their business, and less time being transferred across different agencies to ensure basic compliance.
Existing partners include the Secretary of State, Department of Revenue, Department of Workforce Development, Office of the Attorney General, and Professional Licensing Agency. Users can access INBiz services through any of these agencies. Additionally, the Secretary of State’s office is working with municipal governments to integrate local permitting and licensing services into the system.
Visit www.inbiz.in.gov today to learn more about how INBiz can serve your business needs.
About Indiana SBDC
The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosted by the IEDC, which leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping entrepreneurs launch, grow and locate businesses in the state. The Indiana SBDC provides entrepreneurs with expert guidance and resources on how to start and grow a business. With a network of 10 regional offices through the state, the Indiana SBDC creates a positive and measureable impact on the formation, growth and sustainability of Indiana's small businesses.
The Indiana SBDC is funded, in part, through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA. For more information about the Indiana SBDC, visit www.isbdc.org.
