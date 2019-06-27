LaMar represents Indiana, speaks at trade conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the National Association of District Export Councils’ (NADEC) Annual Export Conference in Washington, DC in late May, Nate LaMar was a panelist on the European Union and United Kingdom Trade panel.
LaMar represented the Indiana District Export Council at the conference. He also serves on NADEC’s Trade Policy Committee, which actively informed members of Congress on world trade issues affecting American exporters, through Capitol Hill visits during the conference. LaMar met with Congressman Greg Pence, as well as with staffers handling trade issues for Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Todd Young, and Senator Mike Braun.
Each state has at least one District Export Council (DEC). DEC members must be actively involved in exporting American-made products or services overseas. DEC members are appointed by the US Secretary of Commerce. DEC members voluntarily advise small & medium enterprises (SMEs) who are new to exporting, advocate for free though fair trade with members of Congress, and work closely with the US Department of Commerce, Office of the US Trade Representative, and other organizations that promote exporting, such as the US Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers.
LaMar was first appointed to the Indiana DEC in 2003. He is International Regional Manager of Draper, Inc., for which he also manages government relations. He also served as President of Henry County Council from 2009-2019.
– Information provided
