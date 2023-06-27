GREENSBURG – Greensburg resident Carol Blankman, an art teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School and a breast cancer survivor, traveled in April with her team Indy SurviveOars to participate in the 2023 International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in New Zealand.
Indiana’s first dragon boat team of breast cancer survivors, the 100-member Indy SurviveOars has been recognized with a resolution from the Indiana General Assembly.
A dragon boat is a human-powered watercraft originating from the Pearl River Delta region of China’s southern Guangdong Province. Dragon boat racing dates back 2,000 years.
According to Wikipedia, the crew of a dragon boat is typically 22 members with 20 paddlers seated facing the front of the boat, a drummer at the front and a steerer at the rear. The drummer controls the speed of the vessel while the steerer controls the trajectory of the boat and the paddlers providing the “horsepower.”
The Participatory Dragon Boat Festival is a non-competitive event held every three to four years in a different location each time.
According to their web site, the festival is “an international non-competitive participatory event for breast cancer paddler teams who engage in dragon boat activities for camaraderie, support, survival celebration and mental health.
The yearly event, which usually includes women aged 20 to 80, was held in Lake Karapiro, New Zealand.
The event is a three day celebration of intense activity, demonstrations, workshops and social events aimed at culminating awareness and dialogue within the large international community of breast-cancer paddlers.
Blankman, an Indianapolis native and survivor of breast cancer for 25 years, learned of dragon boat paddling at Geist Reservoir.
Working and taking care of her parents, Blankman needed something for herself and became interested in the sport.
“Paddling in rhythm with a drummer isn’t easy to learn,” Blankman said, while also noting the emotional and physical health benefits of dragon boat paddling.
“The camaraderie and support are amazing as well,” she said. “We try not to dwell on the cancer, and we’re there for each other even when we’re off the water.”
To learn more about the Indy SurviveOars, look for them on Facebook.
