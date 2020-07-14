NAPOLEON - The Central House of Napoleon recently hosted an antique quilts show.
The event was the result of efforts by volunteers and Friends of Central House, a small not-for-profit board that exists to maintain the historic Napoleon structure, a roadhouse built in the late 1820s.
As the American territories expanded in the early 1800s, travelers were obliged to travel long distances between settlements. So, roadhouses were built, often standing alone in the empty miles settlers had to travel. A roadhouse typically contained a post office, a small tavern/restaurant, and usually had at least three or four bedrooms travelers could rent cheaply for the night. As civilization spread slowly westward toward California, small towns sprung up around roadhouses and are even their centers still today.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Even though quite beautiful by late 1800 standards, the Central House is settling and is in dire need of framework and a modern kitchen to accommodate the many weddings and social functions held there - thus the reason for fundraisers and shows like the recent antique quilts show.
"We really need a modern kitchen," said volunteer and Central House champion Pat Hicks.
Hicks has been on the Central House Board of Directors for nearly 30 years, and made all the window coverings for the downstairs windows.
"Because we have so many functions here, we have to keep this kitchen modern," Hicks said.
The Central House Board of Directors is applying for a grant from the Indiana Humanities and from the Historic Renovation Grant Program. They hope to build an attached modern kitchen behind the house to assist with special events.
This fundraiser is one of the main functions Friends of Central House host to help them maintain the almost 200 year old building, which was also known as The Tavern Inn at one time.
Interestingly enough, the Central House is thought to be haunted. Go to paranormal911investigations.blogspot.com/ and search for Newman/Hicks House or Napoleon Indiana for more on that.
For more information on the Central House, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUYpV0Nhxqs or call 812-852-4818.
