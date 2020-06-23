The Choices Emergency Response Team (CERT) was awarded the 2020 Service Provider of the Year Award from Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI).
CERT, one program offered by Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, provides resources for individuals and families struggling with substance use.
“We have heard from clients who were referred through law enforcement, the local hospitals, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, schools, churches, support groups, attorneys, local coalition members, employers, the recovery community, social service agencies and more,” CERT Clinical Director Stephanie Hartman said. “The client feedback is that they are so thankful to receive help from us but also that they know their community cares.”
According to a Choices CCS press release, CERT is a mobile and community based team of specialists that responds to individuals and families who experience challenges with substance use, including opioid addiction and overdoses. It is available to Indiana residents in Decatur, Jefferson, Ripley, Switzerland, Ohio, Dearborn, Franklin, Fayette and Wayne counties.
The program also provides recovery support when there isn’t a crisis and connects its clients to various resources such as detox, inpatient and outpatients care, support groups, medication-assisted treatment and other services, which support long-term recovery.
MHANI's annual award recognizes an organization that has made significant positive changes for its clients, employees or other populations in its community relating to mental health, addictions, peer-support or community health work.
“We are so thankful that MHANI has recognized CERT’s hard work, passion and dedication to helping members of our community achieve lasting recovery,” CEO of Choices Coordinated Care Solutions Michael Goldberg said in the press release.
CERT is funded by grants from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
“CERT has developed a collaborative relationship with many community stakeholders in the Batesville and Greensburg area,” Hartman said. “When a person needs help finding treatment for addiction, often they feel overwhelmed. Sometimes they have tried many times and nothing has worked out. Family members are often unsure of what to do and feel helpless.”
If you or someone you care about lives in these areas and needs recovery support, call the CERT Hotline at 317-205-8302 or email cert@choicesccs.org.
“Our team members live in and are invested in the communities we serve. We have enrolled nearly 1,000 clients in the past two years in nine counties in southeastern Indiana,” Hartman said. “For any resident who needs help and wants to know what options are available, please contact us. You do not have to walk this path alone.”
Contact: kraig.younts@greensburgdailynews.com
