BATESVILLE - Choices Coordinated Care Solutions (Choices CCS) is primarily an organization that provides youth care coordination and foster care.
However, three years ago the organization expanded its services by forming the Choices Emergency Response Team (CERT). CERT is a mobile team of specialists that responds 24/7 to those experiencing challenges with substance abuse including opioid addiction and overdoses.
“We decided to expand what we were doing because we noticed how significantly the opioid crisis was impacting families,” CERT Clinical Director Stephanie Hartman said. “
CERT consists of clinical staff and others who work together to form a plan to help those suffering from addiction achieve recovery.
Hartman sees in the importance of substance abuse intervention, especially in the times of COVID-19.
“With this COVID-19 situation, a lot of people have been so isolated that relapses have been on the uptick,” Hartman said.
The power of partnership
CERT has partnered with Ripley County Probation and Margaret Mary Health to support the office’s chemical addictions program. Through this partnership, CERT helps those recently released from jail who are suffering from addiction build a solid foundation to support their recovery process.
CERT partnered with Franklin County Probation and Dearborn County Probation to establish similar support systems within their communities.
The group also teamed up with One Community, One Family in Batesville. The group helped CERT obtain a grant, which allowed it to double the size of its team.
“We have had a lot of support from the Decatur County Jail,” Hartman said. “They’ve been wonderful to work with. Ripley County Jail works with us as well.”
Hartman commended the help and support of local intervention groups and coalitions throughout the nine counties it serves.
“We are helping the community, but the community partners who are committed to prevention work and helping people who need treatment, they are helping us as well,” Hartman said. “It’s definitely a two way relationship.”
A message to those in need
Hartman has a message for those wanting help battling substance abuse.
“Go ahead and give us a call even if you are just contemplating,” Hartman said. “We will meet you wherever you are at. You could be 100 percent ready or just thinking about it. As long as you’re alive there is hope.”
In the future, Hartman hopes the government directs additional resources and funding to help combat substance abuse and addiction.
“We need to be there,” Hartman said. “We need to be available to support the people that want to get the help.”
More about CERT
CERT consists of 20 employees who cover nine counties including Ripley, Decatur, Jefferson, Switzerland, Ohio, Dearborn, Wayne, Franklin and Fayette Counties.
CERT is made possible through grant funding from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
CERT has a 24-hour hotline (317-205-8302) for those suffering from substance abuse and addiction to call and ask for help and treatment. Those in need of recovery support may also email cert@choicesccs.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.